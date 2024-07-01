AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Christian Wilkins, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton discussed the increased comfortability of LB Baron Browning heading into his fourth season, Payton’s second with the team.

“He and I have five conversations a day, and I don’t know if we had five the first half of last season because you’re trying to get to know everyone,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “But he’s much further along. There is a confidence about him.

“He reminds me a little of an Ohio State player [the Saints] had, Will Smith. And I’m not saying that necessarily [because] they played the same position. His personality reminds me a lot of Will, the late Will Smith. They both played there. He’s in good shape. He’s been working hard, and I’ve gotten to know him and I enjoy coaching him.”

Chargers

Throughout his first months with the team, new Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh has bought into the hype around QB Justin Herbert. Harbaugh outlined Herbert’s tremendous athleticism and raved about his arm ability.

“The conditioning test was another eye-opener. Just when you think he can’t go another rung on the ladder of my esteem, anyway, he finds another one,” Harbaugh said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “He smashed the conditioning test last Thursday. I mean, crushed it, like out in front with people trying to keep up with him. To the point, the athleticism and strength, really, he could play tight end here. He could play edge rusher here.”

“The arm talent is even better than advertised. It’s an exciting thing. I found myself just sitting at my desk at times, going, ‘He’s on our team!’ You know it’s not just in shorts because I’ve seen him do this in 11-on-11, NFL, padded football games.”

Raiders

Despite receiving an $80 million contract to join the Raiders this offseason, DT Christian Wilkins is still looking to get better and dominate on the field.

“I’ve come a long way definitely since my rookie year in this league,” he said via Levi Edwards of the team’s official website. “I’ve seen so much, I’ve done a lot, and knowing that and just seeing how far I’ve come always just keeps me hungry. I’m just always trying to be my best, and now you kind of see what experience and wisdom does for you because then now when certain things go on, you’re not rattled, or you can impart that wisdom into a younger guys. I’m just blessed to be in the position I’m in and to be able to do that.”