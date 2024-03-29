AFC Notes: Justin Simmons, L’Jarius Sneed, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton talked about Stidham potentially being the starter in 2024: “He’s definitely competing to be the starter. I don’t think we have a term ‘driver’s seat’ really. But he is going to compete for that position. I know he’s anxious and excited to do that, and I’m sure there will be other candidates that will be competing with him.” (James Palmer)

Payton touched on releasing S Justin Simmons : "That was difficult. That wasn't any fun." (Parker Gabriel)

He also talked about his strong relationship with GM George Paton : "He's been someone that's been very easy for me to understand, get to know, respect, trust. It's been a relationship that's been strong and I appreciate it." (Gabriel)

Paton discussed the decision to take more of QB Russell Wilson's dead money in 2024 so they can build for the future: "We want to build the right way for sustainable success." (Nick Kosmider)

Chargers

Due to salary cap restraints, the Chargers had to move on from receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen this offseason. Los Angeles GM Joe Hortiz discussed his excitement for guys like Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston to take on bigger roles.

“I’m really excited about Josh,” Hortiz said, via Eric Smith of the team’s official website. “I think he is at that point in his career where he is a vet now and he’s worked under two receivers. When he’s been given opportunities, he’s been on the field when those two haven’t been and he’s produced for us. I’ve gotten to know him pretty good over the past couple six weeks I’ve been here, so I expect him to step up his game.”

“Every time you put on the tape, you see the talent and I expect [Johnston] to make the jump. I know we have the right coaches to help him make the jump. I feel good about the guys that are here.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid knew what the team was up against when they made the decision to trade CB L’Jarius Sneed, who he called on of his favorite players.

“I mean, he (Brett Veach) juggled the salary cap, and it’s ridiculous… what you have to go through, and players you can keep, and you can’t keep, but we all love them here, that wasn’t the problem,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “He was our lockdown guy. Every best receiver. He had the best receiver.”