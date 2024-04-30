Broncos Have Told WR Courtland Sutton He’s In Plans For 2024

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos have “no plans” to trade WR Courtland Sutton and expect him to be around for 2024.

Sutton has come up in trade talks over the last two offseasons due to his contract and the state of the organization, but he appears in line to start the year in Denver.

Sutton, 28, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

He’s due base salaries of $13 million and $13.5 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Sutton appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 59 passes on 90 targets for 772 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.