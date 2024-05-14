Broncos Sign Third-Round LB Jonah Elliss

Nick Kosmider reports that the Broncos are signing third-round LB Jonah Elliss to a rookie contract.

Elliss, 21, is the son of former Lions DT Luther Elliss and has three brothers who also play in the NFL: LB Kaden Elliss of the Falcons, LB Christian Elliss of the Patriots, and DT Noah Elliss of the Eagles.

He was a Consensus All-American in 2023 and was also named First-team All-Pac 12. The Broncos selected him with the No. 76 pick in the third round of the 2024 draft.

Elliss was projected to sign a four-year, $5,830,384 contract that includes a $1,060,279 signing bonus and will carry a $1,060,070 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Elliss appeared in 30 games at Utah and recorded 78 tackles, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.