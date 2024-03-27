AFC Notes: Kayshon Boutte, Zach Wilson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said he hasn’t decided if he or DC Bobby Babich will call plays in 2024: “[Babich’s] a go-getter and that was part of the reason for the hire. I’m able to oversee it from a 10,000-foot view, but I’ll tell you what he is …off to a great start.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

McDermott touched on the decision to re-sign DE A.J. Epenesa : "We've seen some growth from him. We need to see even more consistent now … because what the role he could be in this year is one of those starter roles, and so that consistency is gonna be important for us." (Getzenberg)

: “We’ve seen some growth from him. We need to see even more consistent now … because what the role he could be in this year is one of those starter roles, and so that consistency is gonna be important for us.” (Getzenberg) Bills GM Brandon Beane discussed how he felt they got a “raw deal” when only getting a third-round pick instead of a fourth for losing LB Tremaine Edmunds last offseason: “By even [the league’s] accounts… we clearly had a third-rounder. It was a major blow because we had planned for that.” (Matthew Bové)

While attending the NFL owners meetings, Jets owner Woody Johnson said they plan on keeping Zach Wilson if they are unable to find a trade partner.

“If we don’t trade him, we’re going to keep him,” Johnson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Johnson feels bad about how last year played out with Wilson following Aaron Rodgers‘ injury and Wilson still needs to observe and develop.

“I feel badly about Zach in some ways because last year it would’ve been a great — it would’ve been the first time he could just sit back and watch a master at work, and he’s never had that,” Johnson said. “He’s been in the fire from Day 1, and I think that’s what he needs. He needs to be in a place where he can observe for a while. He’s got the skill. He can do everything. There’s a reason we drafted him No. 2 overall, and I have confidence that he’ll get there at some point.”

Jets GM Joe Douglas said they are still looking at potential backup quarterback options ahead of Wilson.

“I think the trick is to have it be beneficial for the team and the player,” Douglas said. “And I think that’s what everybody is working towards, but ultimately we’re going to have to do what’s right for the team.”

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo hopes the team can continue working with WR Kayshon Boutte, who was arrested for felony gambling charges back in January. Boutte is accused of using an alias to place more than 8,900 wagers, including some on LSU while he was still with the team.

“We’re continuing to gather information on that. He’s still on the team,” Mayo said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “Hopefully, we can continue to develop this player but also develop him as a man as well going forward. I think it’s important to remember some of these guys are very young and they’ve made mistakes in the past. It’s easy to just throw them away but there are certain instances where you can help somebody out and I feel like we have a good player development group there that will definitely help us going forward.”