AFC Notes: Keenan Allen, Gardner Minshew, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- Per ESPN’s Kris Rhim, former Chargers WR Keenan Allen was stunned and hurt by how the team handled negotiations with him leading up to his trade to the Bears.
- After the Combine, Los Angeles asked Allen to take a similar pay cut to what OLBs Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack took, which was in the $7-$8 million range for both. Rhim says the new contract included an extension of two years but reduced Allen’s average annual salary below his scheduled $18 million base in 2024.
- Coming off one of the best years of his career, Allen and his camp countered with a multi-year extension that would put the veteran among the NFL’s highest-paid receivers, per Rhim, who added that Allen didn’t expect to be asked to reduce his salary once Bosa and Mack accepted their cuts to get Los Angeles under the salary cap, and was surprised the Chargers didn’t work harder to meet in the middle.
- Rhim writes the team thought the two sides were too far apart for the amount of cap space they wanted to create.
- After the Chargers rejected Allen’s counter, they began exploring their trade options. Rhim reports they engaged in talks with the Texans and the Jets. Houston offered a package that included a 2025 third-rounder and a swap of picks this year. Los Angeles ultimately took Chicago’s offer of a fourth-round pick.
- Rhim notes many teams didn’t engage with the Chargers because Allen’s age and $23 million total 2024 compensation were major concerns. The Bears even asked Allen if he’d be willing to take a pay cut as part of the deal, which he rejected.
Chiefs
- Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd has an official visit scheduled with the Chiefs, among many others. (Ryan Fowler)
- UCF WR Javon Baker has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Chiefs. (Tony Pauline)
- The Chiefs had a private workout with Florida State DT Fabien Lovett. (Tony Pauline)
- BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia will have an official 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Tony Pauline)
- According to Dane Brugler, Marshall RB Rasheen Ali has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Chiefs.
Raiders
- Raiders HC Antonio Pierce spoke about new QB Gardner Minshew: “He’s been through a lot of adversity. We want that experience, as well, in here. So, to me, it was a good fit. And it is a culture fit. Wild boy right there.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- Pierce implied Las Vegas will be looking to add a QB: “We’ve got two quarterbacks on the roster; that’s not good enough. We’d like to be at three or four going into the spring, into training camp, and that’s where I see us going.” (Gutierrez)
- Las Vegas also has QB Anthony Brown on the roster, and Pierce corrected his prior statement: “I misspoke when I said two. There’s three in the room but he gives you a different dynamic. Very mobile, very athletic, get out the pocket. Good poise about him.” (Gutierrez)
- Pierce continued on the QB position: “You’re looking for somebody that wants to come in that room and be competitive. Give us that edge. And again, if it’s a rookie, if it’s Aidan, if it’s Minshew, if it’s Brown, we’re going to put the best player out there that gives us a chance to win.” (Gutierrez)
- Pierce gave his description of what he wants in a player: “I don’t want anybody that’s entitled, that don’t have a little chip on their shoulder. We’re not going to mesh. It’s just not going to happen.” (Gutierrez)
- He added: “So that’s why it’s good…about the pro days and why I’m out about because you can’t always see that on film. We got to be around each other. I got to hear you talk…look in your eyes. That’s the culture we’ve set. When you look at a Maxx Crosby, a Robert Spillane, Jakobi Meyers, those guys all play with a chip on their shoulders.” (Gutierrez)
- Pierce ended his long quote: “They understand what it’s like to be the underdog and that’s fine. Once we’re on top, we’ll know what it’s like to be the top dog. But you want those guys that got a little bit more ‘ish’ to ’em when we go out there on Sundays.” (Gutierrez)
- When it comes to QBs in the upcoming draft, Pierce replied: “We interviewed most of those guys at the combine, had great conversations with them. J.J. McCarthy, you’re talking about a National Champ, a winner. So I don’t know how he’s not in the top three, if you want to be honest.” (Gutierrez)
- Pierce continued about QBs: “And then you look at Bo Nix, I mean, what is it, 61 career starts? Come on, man. That’s crazy. Played against Justin Herbert. So if you grab a kid like that, well, he’s done that already. That’s kind of cool. But there’s a very talented group.” (Gutierrez)
- LSU DT Mekhi Wingo will take a top-30 visit with the Raiders. (Ryan Fowler)
- Samford QB Michael Hiers will take an official 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!