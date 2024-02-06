AFC Notes: Ken Dorsey, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Cincinnati’s defense took a step back in 2023 and some of it was due to a youth movement in the secondary. While second-year CB Cam Taylor-Britt took a major step forward, others like former first-round S Daxton Hill and second-round CB D.J. Turner battled inconsistency. With Hill, part of what the Bengals have to figure out is whether his best fit in the NFL is safety or if he needs to be moved back to corner.

“Dax, the safety element was the projection, we knew physically he had the ability to play safety, but he was primarily a slot corner at Michigan,” Bengals director of college scouting Mike Potts said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “Everybody knows he can do that.”

With veteran CB Chidobe Awuzie likely moving on in free agency, the Bengals will be young again in 2024. Veteran CB Mike Hilton remains on the roster and is an option as a nickel corner or safety, while the team will look for Turner, Hill, and 2023 third-round S Jordan Battle to take a step forward.

“All those guys have versatility,” Potts said. “We’ve got to decide how to get the best guys out there. Those are high-end guys, we just have to continue to develop them.”

Dehner notes the Bengals seem motivated to find a way to retain DT D.J. Reader, even though the veteran is coming off of a major quad injury. Bengals director of pro scouting Steve Radicevic called Reader “an instrumental part of building the foundation.”

Browns

New Browns OC Ken Dorsey told reporters on Monday that he’s looking forward to working with QB Deshaun Watson.

“I’m extremely excited to work with this offense, especially Deshaun and him being one of the top quarterbacks in this league, the opportunity to really go out there this season and help him prove that he really is that — a top quarterback in this league that can operate and help us win a bunch of football games,” Dorsey said, via ProFootballTalk.com. “So, I’m super excited about that opportunity and really looking forward to this challenge.

“[T]he exciting thing about Deshaun, is from everything I’ve been told from Kevin and the guys here, this guy, he wants to be coached. He wants to be pushed and driven,” Dorsey added. “And I think I’ll be able to pick up where the staff has left off on that.”

Dorsey on being fired in Buffalo: “The head coach decided to make a change. That’s something I’ve turned the page on. I’m excited to be here (in Cleveland).” (Trotter)

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on who will be calling the offensive plays: “We’ll get there. It’s February 5th.” (Jake Trotter)

Ravens

Ravens OLB Jadeveon Clowney hopes to remain in Baltimore as he approaches free agency once again this offseason.

“Sure hope so,” Clowney said, via Ravens Wire. “Like I said, I enjoyed coming to work. It made my life a lot easier this year. That’s probably why I played at a high level because I [didn’t] have any pressure. I would just come in, have fun and be yourself and just play ball. There was never any pressure throughout the week on anybody, but yes, I would love to come back here.”