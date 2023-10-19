AFC Notes: Ken Dorsey, Kendrick Bourne, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills OC Ken Dorsey admitted he needed to be better after HC Sean McDermott was asked about a potential change in offensive playcalling.

“Obviously I’m the offensive coordinator, so I look at it as something where I’ve got to make sure I’m putting my guys in the right position to be successful,” Dorsey said, via PFT. “When we focus on us, usually everything else takes care of itself. Obviously, that starts with me.”

Dolphins

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert said HC Mike McDaniel hasn’t changed at all since their time together in San Francisco when McDaniel was the 49ers’ offensive coordinator.

“What you see is what you get,” Mostert said, via DolphinsWire. “He’s very consistent. (In my time) with him in San Francisco, when he was a run-game coordinator and potential offensive coordinator, he’s always had this level head of wanting to be great, wanting guys around him to be great and wanting the players to be great. He’s taken that role times ten in the head coaching job. For him, he’s all about consistency. And, he’s been able to be consistent as a head coach, leader and play-caller. This guy is just truly something remarkable.”

McDaniel noted he was “cautiously optimistic” about getting CB Jalen Ramsey back on the field for the Dolphins before their bye in Week 10. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes the Patriots are discussing ways to work QB/WR Malik Cunningham into the game plan in a more significant way. He adds the team is a long way away from considering Cunningham as a potential replacement for starting QB Mac Jones but they are desperate for a spark on offense.

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne hopes to remain in New England after the trade deadline: "It'll definitely be in my mind. Just being ready for whatever. I want to be here. I love to be here, but if there are other plans, it is what it is." (Mark Daniels)