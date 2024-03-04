AFC Notes: Ken Dorsey, Tee Higgins, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin spoke about Cincinnati using the franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins and how the franchise was willing to do whatever was necessary to retain him.

“We think the world of Tee,” Taylor said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “He’s in this position because of the work that he’s put in for us and the value he has for us. We want to make sure we don’t lose him. That’s just the business part right now, and we’ll continue through that. Fortunately, we’ve got a great relationship with Tee, and that will carry us through the offseason.”

Tobin talked about Cincinnati’s intentions on a potential long-term deal with Higgins, saying, “In terms of our intentions going forward and answering hypotheticals of what could and couldn’t come about, I won’t get into that. We feel like we’re a better team with him. The reason we franchised him is because we’d like to have him. He’s not under contract, and it’s hard for me to predict all the different scenarios that could happen. We feel strongly about Tee Higgins and his fit with us.”

Aaron Wilson reports LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. formally met with the Bengals at the Combine.

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is still unsure if he’ll continue calling offensive plays in 2024 or hand off duties to new OC Kevin Dorsey.

“I think where we are right now, in our looking at the offense, putting it back together, I don’t know if that decision’s important right this minute,” Stefanski said, via ProFootballTalk. “So, I’ll let you know as soon as I’ve made a decision.”

Stefanski thinks Dorsey established a “very, very explosive” offense with the Bills, using a good balance of run and pass.

“I think in Buffalo, as we saw, as we competed against them and as you study them, I mean, very, very explosive in their offense, did a variety of things through the run and the pass that are exciting,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski feels it is important to build a multifaceted and versatile offense.

“You want to play through the strengths of your players,” Stefanski said. “I don’t think either of us or anyone on our offensive staff believes that you have to do one thing to win in the NFL because that’s not the reality of life in the NFL. You have to be multifaceted. You have to be able to pivot in a game. You have to be versatile in what you’re doing. So, we’ll do what we feel is best for our players in any specific given game because that changes from game to game as well.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects WR Rashod Bateman to get more opportunities next season.

“I think Rashod Bateman is going to take a big step, just off the top of my head,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens Wire. “Rashod is going to get opportunities this year. He ran routes really well. He worked super hard. He was healthy for the first time – even as the year went on, he got healthier, and you could see it in his play. The ball got to him, [and] when it did, he made some great plays. The ball is going to get to him a lot more next year. He’s going to be ready to go.”