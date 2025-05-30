AFC Notes: Kenny Pickett, Will Howard, Browns, Steelers

Browns

Cleveland had a busy offseason revamping the quarterback room, which started with a trade for Kenny Pickett for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick. Browns HC Kevin Stefanski spoke on Pickett’s potential and thinks he has plenty of time to grow into a contributing player.

“Kenny is an interesting, young player,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan. “I say young because he played two years with the Steelers, one year in Philly.. he is entering just year four. We, and as you can imagine, the entire league, you do work on players coming out. Whether you take them or not, you always think back to the conversations you had with them coming out, and Kenny was a player we liked, did a lot of work on him, called his coaches… There is a lot to like about Kenny, and he is young in his career. We feel like, whether we are talking about the rookies or with Kenny, he has room to grow. He works his tail off, and he has the right attitude.”

Steelers

Steelers WR Roman Wilson said he worked on route indicators, blocking, his burst and his body going into a big year two without WR George Pickens : “I think with everything I’ve said, there’s some urgency to it. You gotta get going. I’m ready for it.” (Nick Farabaugh)

said he worked on route indicators, blocking, his burst and his body going into a big year two without WR : “I think with everything I’ve said, there’s some urgency to it. You gotta get going. I’m ready for it.” (Nick Farabaugh) Pittsburgh CB Beanie Bishop talked about his physical changes this offseason, where he cut fat for muscle in hopes of becoming stronger and more explosive. (Farabaugh)

talked about his physical changes this offseason, where he cut fat for muscle in hopes of becoming stronger and more explosive. (Farabaugh) Steelers WR Calvin Austin III says, “I haven’t even thought about that” when talking about an extension.

Will Howard

Steelers QB Will Howard was asked about the possibility of veteran Aaron Rodgers eventually joining the team during a recent media appearance.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Howard told Kay Adams on Up and Adams this week. “That’s all over my head. But I’d love to be in a room and learn from him. Again, who knows what’s going to happen? I have no idea, and that’s above my head.”

“They need like a gritty guy,” Howard added. “Growing up, for me, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Big Ben, Big Ben was that guy. He was Pittsburgh. He was the Steel City, the blue-collar and gritty guy. And I want to be that, too. I want to bring that edge and that energy. I think I did a pretty good job of it at Ohio State, and I kind of like to pride myself on that, and I’m going to try and bring it to the Steel City.”