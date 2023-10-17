AFC Notes: Kevin Stefanski, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OC Brian Callahan was blunt about the lack of production from the team’s offense.

“We have to be better than we’ve been,” Callahan said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “And I think we will be. But sometimes there’s a time and a place to tell the truth. And that’s the truth at this point.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor noted that the team needs to do a much better job at finishing drives.

“Whether it’s explosive passes, explosive runs, more runs, less runs, more passes — it doesn’t matter,” Taylor said. “We just have to get the ball in the end zone.”

Callahan was vocal about his frustrations and the accountability within the locker room.

“There’s an accountability factor, where nobody — coaching, playing — has met our standard,” Callahan said. “And our standard’s high. And it should be because we’re capable of being really good. And thus far, we haven’t been. There’s been a lot of reasons for that. Ultimately, nobody cares.”

Callahan added that the team’s week off will likely serve them well and he expects them to come back with a renewed focus.

“Sometimes when you play poorly, you just take a minute and reflect and get away and relax for a second and come back with a clear vision of what it needs to look like moving forward,” Callahan said. “And I think we will.”

Browns

Browns Kevin Stefanski says that QB Deshaun Watson is continuing rehab, G Joel Bitonio is hoping to return to practice, and G Michael Dunn is dealing with a calf injury. Stefanski added that WR Cedric Tillman will return next week and LB Anthony Walker remains in concussion protocol. ( HCsays that QBis continuing rehab, Gis hoping to return to practice, and Gis dealing with a calf injury. Stefanski added that WRwill return next week and LBremains in concussion protocol. ( Chris Easterling

Steelers

Steelers LT Dan Moore commented on the injury that caused him to miss Week 5, at which point first-round OT Broderick Jones replaced him and had a strong performance.

“You can say that I had a little bit of limited reps,” Moore said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “I don’t know, I just go and do what I am asked. Every period I was out there so…This business is unexpected. You don’t know what is going to happen. I just show up and do what I am asked. It wasn’t a long-term injury, so I don’t feel like I took any steps back with that aspect.”

“He looked good,” Moore added on Jones’ performance. “I thought he played well. He did what he was asked. I thought he played well in that game.”