AFC Notes: Kevin Stefanski, Mike Tomlin, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OC Brian Callahan wants to see more production from the offense but didn’t include WR Ja’Marr Chase in that group of players.

“There needs to be more production on offense, in general, for guys not named Ja’Marr Chase,” Callahan said, via Mike Petraglia of CLSN Media. “End of the day, we’re not scoring enough. We’re not producing enough. “We have to be better than we’ve been,” Callahan added. “And I think we will be. But sometimes there’s a time and a place to tell the truth. And that’s the truth at this point.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski feels there are further improvements their already great defense can make after limiting the 49ers to 215 yards.

“Yeah, obviously, you look at some of this, you look at some of the stats,” Stefanski said, via ProFootballTalk. “We’re playing good defense. We’re playing sound defense, but there’s room for improvement. And I think those are some of the things that we talked about this morning.”

Stefanski reiterated they aren’t chasing individual stats on defense and are committed to improving.

“There are definitely things that we can continue to do better. I know coach Schwartz and the defensive staff are not concerned at all about statistics. We’re not. That’s just not how we operate. We’re concerned with playing good football, playing sound defense, and we’re not chasing any type of stats.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin commented on the roles of running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, which he says will continue to evolve as the season rolls on.

“Some of it is very black-and-white informational, some of it is gut-oriented, some of it is a mix of the two,” Tomlin said, via SteelersWire.com. “And that’s how it gets done. So I try not to do it specifically with a cookie cutter because you miss opportunities to get better your variables and unique variables and all circumstances that require analysis. And so I’m comfortable enough in my skin and in my position that I don’t make cookie-cutter decisions I view them on an individual basis. I’ve outlined in great detail that both guys are going to be significant components of what we do and have been and will continue to be and how we choose to divide the labor up on the game in the game out basis is continually evolving.”

Tomlin when asked if LT Dan Moore would start over OT Broderick Jones if healthy: “That’s a big if … he’ll be given an opportunity to show his progress over the course of the week.” (Brooke Pryor)