AFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

With Broncos QB Russell Wilson potentially not returning as their starter in 2024, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero thinks they could be in the market for a QB in either the draft or free agency. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins headlines the free agent class, and some around the league believe the Broncos will go for him.

“I would think that they’re going to look at all these free agent quarterbacks — I wouldn’t even rule out the possibility that the Broncos would make a run at Kirk Cousins,” Pelissero said, via The Rich Eisen Show. “It will depend on the number. … if [Payton] believes Kirk Cousins gives him the best chance to compete in a really, really tough division … I wouldn’t take anything off the table.”

Although HC Sean Payton doesn’t have much history with rookie quarterbacks, Pelissero doesn’t rule out Denver checking all their options.

“I know that the track record on Sean Payton is he really has not played with a rookie quarterback a whole lot. That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t this year … [but] he’s always wanted to have a veteran. I would fully anticipate that they’re looking at everything.”

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert didn’t have a direct answer as to why the team fell short last year but added that the locker room will stick together and they plan on doing everything they can to improve next season.

“I don’t know if I could just put it into one word,” Herbert said, via PFT. “That’s kind of a tough question and I think there’s a lot that goes into a year. It’s one of those things we have to be better. We have to learn from these mistakes and sometimes you have to go through things like that to know better and to learn and to grow from that and no one wants to experience a season like that. I know that we’re going to be better because of it. The guys in that locker room are going to be tighter together, we’re going to be closer and we know what we need to fix now. Paired up with his new coaching staff, these guys what we bring in, I know that we’ll be focused and dialed in for this year.”

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach discussed the difficulties of retaining all key contributors after a run and paying them all the money they deserve.

“That’s always a stress; you’d like to be able to pay all the guys,” Veach explained, via Ed Easton Jr. of The Chiefs Wire. “It’s tough because the more you win, the more you have to pay players, and obviously, we have this amount of success; you’re paying a lot of players a lot of money. And then it’s equally as tough because you’re drafting late.”

Kansas City is reportedly franchising CB L’Jarius Sneed with DT Chris Jones set to be a free agent. Veach spoke on the importance of bringing them back first and foremost.

“We have one tag, and I anticipate probably using it to help us. But I think our goal is to try to get both those players done and then work down the rest of our roster.”