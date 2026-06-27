AFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Omarion Hampton, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR Troy Franklin was asked about being affected by the team’s acquisition of WR Jaylen Waddle.

“He’s a guy who’s coming in who’s a first-rounder,” Franklin told Luca Evans of The Denver Post on Tuesday. “We traded high value for him, and he’s going to get his touches, you know? But I think the same thing to where we’re not just going to be predictable. . . . ‘Oh, yeah, we’re giving 17 [Waddle] the ball every play.’ It’s just one of those deals where I think we just always gotta be ready.”

Reporters also inquired if Franklin was concerned about seeing his targets drop while also seeing better open looks on throws due to Waddle’s presence.

“Obviously, I think it’s a bit of both,” Franklin told Evans. “You got a guy coming in like that — obviously he’s getting paid more than me, or whatever the case is. I feel like that’s the thought any receiver has when they get somebody coming into the receiver room, you know? But I know me, personally, I’m always up for a challenge or competition. I think I’m hyper-competitive. I know what I can do out there, man. Especially just building off of last year. And I’m just building now, with him there. Trying to figure out my role in the offense now, and all that good stuff. And it’s been going good, man.”

Chargers

Chargers RB Omarion Hampton said that the running back room is enjoying the scheme of OC Mike McDaniel so far, with Hampton getting a kick out of McDaniel comparing him to Hall of Fame Broncos RB Terrell Davis.

“I like it a lot,” Hampton said of McDaniel’s scheme, via NFL.com. “Really, all the running backs like it a lot. Getting in the groove of it, just figuring it out, figuring out the details of it. I feel like it’s gonna be super good for us.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins is very happy with how HC Klint Kubiak conducts himself, noting that he doesn’t speak much but works hard and that the players know what he expects of them.

“He’s a very hard worker, very humble, he’s got a great way about him. He’s serious, there’s not a lot of time for tomfoolery,” Cousins said of Kubiak in an interview with Andrew Siciliano. “I told him after OTAs, ‘Coach, this is probably the most urgent and most productive OTAs I’ve ever been a part of.’ That starts with him as a head coach. He created a sense of urgency from Day One, all the way through the 10-week program, and I thought we got a lot of work done. We’ve got a long ways to go, but we laid a good foundation.”

“He doesn’t need to be a man of many words — quieter is a fair assessment,” Cousins added. “But that’s different than lacking conviction or lacking that intensity. I think his intensity, his conviction, his belief in what he’s doing, having an identity — there’s no confusion from us in the locker room of what he expects from us, what he wants our football team to look like. I would never confuse that with just being quiet. I think there’s a certainty there that’s comforting to a player.”