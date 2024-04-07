AFC Notes: Kyle Van Noy, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Cincinnati Bengals. (Ryan Fowler)

Utah S/RB Sione Vaki met with the Bengals at his pro day. (Justin Melo)

met with the Bengals at his pro day. (Justin Melo) Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat was in Cincinnati presumably for an official visit with the Bengals. (Billy Marshall)

Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy re-signed with Baltimore this offseason despite hitting the open market. Van Noy implied both sides always wanted to get the deal done, and it was only a matter of time before it happened.

“I really bought into what we were doing last year,” Van Noy said, via the Clifton Brown of the team website. “I really believe that we have the pieces. I think we just as a group need to put in a little more work. Whether it’s a little more film or little bit more after practice, just a little bit more.”

“I feel honored to put on a Ravens jersey on and compete for another championship. It didn’t end the way we wanted to. To be able to come back with another group and go at it to get another trophy is a blessing. I had my eyes set on this place the whole time. It wasn’t a matter of if. It was a matter of when.”

Penn State DE Chop Robinson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Ravens. (MLFootball)

Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan'tez Stiggers will take an official visit with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson)

will take an official visit with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson) Penn State TE Theo Johnson will take an official visit with the Ravens. (Mark Wogenrich)

