AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Al Golden, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DC Al Golden doesn’t want excuses when it comes to the young age of some defensive players and commented on the idea that they might be experiencing growing pains in their new roles.

“The opponent doesn’t care,” Golden said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “The standard doesn’t change irrespective of their age. We’ve got to eliminate some of those errors and continue to utilize them in the roles they do best. There are no excuses. The only thing that matters is performing and executing at a high level. Obviously, we had too many lapses yesterday.”

“For whatever reason, we cannot get rid of the inconsistent (plays) that break your back,” Golden added. “And I gotta break through there and give them a path to success there — that’s on me — and just eliminate those plays. There’s really great things on the other side of that, if we can just eliminate a couple of those plays. They end up being catastrophic for you.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor also called for the defense to step up and be less hesitant during games.

“It’s being a step hesitant, and so maybe you’re not missing a tackle, but you are missing a tackle because of the little hesitancy there,” Taylor said. “So those are things that I think we’re seeing as a unit, as a team, that we’ve got to clean up and be better at. We want the guys playing fast, playing with energy, playing with passion, and if there is hesitancy, we have to get rid of it fast.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said DL Broderick Washington will have surgery on the ankle injury that has kept him out, adding that the news is recent and more details will be available in the future. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Lamar Jackson says his hamstring feels great and told reporters this is the first time he’s ever had a hamstring injury. He also doesn’t believe he will have to shake off any rust, adding: “That’s what practice is for.” ( Ravens QBsays his hamstring feels great and told reporters this is the first time he’s ever had a hamstring injury. He also doesn’t believe he will have to shake off any rust, adding: “That’s what practice is for.” ( Jamison Hensley Steelers Per Jordan Schultz, a few teams showed interest in WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling , including the Buccaneers, yet he ultimately decided to reunite with QB Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh.

, including the Buccaneers, yet he ultimately decided to reunite with QB in Pittsburgh. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on DC Teryl Austin: “I’ve known Teryl a long time. He’s very capable. He’s very thorough. I’ve largely been pleased with his work, but certainly he & I are not pleased with where we are right now from a defensive unit perspective, and so we’re just going to keep working.” (Brooke Pryor)