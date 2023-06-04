AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Veteran OL Ted Karras says that the Bengals are approaching this offseason in an attempt at perfection in order to obtain their goal of winning a Super Bowl this season.

One part of this is the team not practicing as much, which Karras says is more helpful.

“I always thought you never won a job in spring, but guys lost jobs in spring,” Karras said, according to Paul Dehner Jr. “The way we do it here is perfect. You can evaluate how people move, how people communicate, but we’re not killing each other.”

Browns

Browns DC Jim Schwartz wants to use the team’s defensive line depth to rotate in fresh players when he can this season.

“I think we got a lot of interchangeable spots,” Schwartz explained, via BrownsWire.com. “We’ll play a lot of guys up front. We’re not just going to play four guys. We’ll roll through eight, maybe even nine guys at times, trying to keep guys fresh and keep them throwing 100 mph fastballs. The tempo that we want those guys to play, we need to rotate fresh troops in. Offensive lines don’t sub, but we can. We can keep the pressure on those guys and we can play to a high standard with that depth.” Ravens Ravens HC John Harbaugh and QB Lamar Jackson are both excited about the increased speed of the offense under new OC Todd Monken. “I like the energy. I really like the energy,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “We usually have energy, but I think Todd has got a style that kind of lends itself to an up-tempo-type of an offense. He’s got an up-tempo personality — you may have noticed.” “We’re just in the infant stages of doing some of that,” Monken said. “In terms of the installs, game dictates tempo, players dictate tempo. So, as we move forward, we’ll have a better idea in terms of where that presents itself for us. You’re paid to move the football and score, and that’s a lot easier with talented players. As I always say, ‘Cookies taste better with sugar than they do with vinegar.’ So, you surround yourself with sugar.” “I actually love it,” Jackson said of the offense after his first practice. “And hearing Coach just call out the play and then stop practice when something wasn’t looking right, and how he just bursts out [with] fire, was pretty funny to me. I’m enjoying it so far. Even in the meeting rooms, Coach is very active. He’s talkative and you’re enjoying it — the learning process of what he’s saying [when he’s] teaching us the new offense.”