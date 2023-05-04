AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals got a high amount of interest to trade back from their first-round pick at No. 28 overall. However, they had such a high grade on DE Myles Murphy that they never really considered it. Murphy checked a ton of boxes for Cincinnati, including size, athleticism, intelligence and character. It helped that his DL coach at Clemson, Nick Eason, held the same role for the Bengals for a couple of seasons.

“Unless we were blown away by an offer, we were going to stick with a high-caliber guy like that,” Bengals director of college scouting Mike Potts said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “If we felt like we weren’t dropping down a level of player, we probably would have moved back and taken the best possible offer we had there.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said he signed his five-year, $260 million extension with Baltimore because it made the most sense for both parties: “It fit the both of us. That’s what I’m here right now,” per Jeff Zrebiec.

As for representing himself as an agent, Jackson said he needed to keep a strong mind in negotiations: “If you’re representing yourself, you have to have a strong mind. It’s a grown man thing,” via Jamison Hensley.

Jackson said he never doubted that a deal would get done. (Zrebiec)

Regarding his PCL injury, Jackson said he felt fully recovered last month: “Probably about a month ago,” via Josina Anderson.

Jackson said he was always committed to returning to Baltimore: “I didnt really care for other teams, I wanted to be here. I want to be a Raven. Said 2018, I meant that. I wanted to get this done before my time up and branch off somewhere else. I want to win a Super Bowl here,” via Sherree Burruss.

Jackson confirmed other teams reached out to him: “I was tired of going back and forth about it. The time had come.” (Zrebiec)

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said he would rather deal with Jackson as a player than as an agent: “In the end, it was two people. I was dealing with Lamar Jackson , the agent. It wasn’t always easy. I’d rather deal with Lamar Jackson, the player, I think. There were really no other factors involved.” (Zrebiec)

Steelers

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly says the door is closed on a return to the Steelers for QB Mason Rudolph , as he doubts they add another veteran to the room. Rudolph remains unsigned.

, as he doubts they add another veteran to the room. Rudolph remains unsigned. Kaboly adds they can’t restructure QB Mitchell Trubisky‘s contract and lower his cap hit unless he agrees to an extension, which it’s doubtful he’ll do since he wants to be a starter somewhere.