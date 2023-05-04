AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
The Bengals got a high amount of interest to trade back from their first-round pick at No. 28 overall. However, they had such a high grade on DE Myles Murphy that they never really considered it. Murphy checked a ton of boxes for Cincinnati, including size, athleticism, intelligence and character. It helped that his DL coach at Clemson, Nick Eason, held the same role for the Bengals for a couple of seasons.
“Unless we were blown away by an offer, we were going to stick with a high-caliber guy like that,” Bengals director of college scouting Mike Potts said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “If we felt like we weren’t dropping down a level of player, we probably would have moved back and taken the best possible offer we had there.”
Ravens
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said he signed his five-year, $260 million extension with Baltimore because it made the most sense for both parties: “It fit the both of us. That’s what I’m here right now,” per Jeff Zrebiec.
- Jackson wouldn’t elaborate when asked what changed after requesting a trade: “I’m not worried about what happened in the past. We’re going to keep it about the next five years,” per Jonathan Jones.
- As for representing himself as an agent, Jackson said he needed to keep a strong mind in negotiations: “If you’re representing yourself, you have to have a strong mind. It’s a grown man thing,” via Jamison Hensley.
- Jackson said he never doubted that a deal would get done. (Zrebiec)
- Regarding his PCL injury, Jackson said he felt fully recovered last month: “Probably about a month ago,” via Josina Anderson.
- Jackson said he was always committed to returning to Baltimore: “I didnt really care for other teams, I wanted to be here. I want to be a Raven. Said 2018, I meant that. I wanted to get this done before my time up and branch off somewhere else. I want to win a Super Bowl here,” via Sherree Burruss.
- Jackson confirmed other teams reached out to him: “I was tired of going back and forth about it. The time had come.” (Zrebiec)
- Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said he would rather deal with Jackson as a player than as an agent: “In the end, it was two people. I was dealing with Lamar Jackson, the agent. It wasn’t always easy. I’d rather deal with Lamar Jackson, the player, I think. There were really no other factors involved.” (Zrebiec)
- Jackson said he asked DeCosta about whether they had cap space to bring in WRs Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins, but added it was only a question rather than a demand. (Zrebiec)
Steelers
- The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly says the door is closed on a return to the Steelers for QB Mason Rudolph, as he doubts they add another veteran to the room. Rudolph remains unsigned.
- Kaboly adds they can’t restructure QB Mitchell Trubisky‘s contract and lower his cap hit unless he agrees to an extension, which it’s doubtful he’ll do since he wants to be a starter somewhere.
