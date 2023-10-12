AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Browns were one of the teams interested in Jets WR Mecole Hardman as a free agent this offseason and could be interested now that he’s available via trade.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson believes the team will have more success in the passing game and has confidence in his receivers.

“I believe our guys are locked in right now,” Jackson said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “They are going to be better. So will I.”

Jackson added that he hasn’t spoken to his receivers about their drops last weekend.

“Self-explanatory,” he said. “I don’t need to say anything. Those guys feel how I feel. They want to make a play.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh added that the drops were an issue last Sunday, but doesn’t have reason to be concerned moving forward.

“Our guys are going to catch those balls 99 out of 100 times,” Harbaugh said. “So I think we got a lot of catches in front of us, if that’s the case. [Dropped passes] were a concern on Sunday. I mean, that was a big part of the game,” Harbaugh explained. “They don’t need a concern going forward because we need to take care of business in that area. That’s what receivers do. They catch the ball.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett confirmed he changed the protection up front and the play after recognizing the Ravens were in man coverage on the go-ahead touchdown pass to WR George Pickens.

“It was protection and the route,” Pickett said, via PFT. “You know, they went [cover] zero. I want to make sure we protected and gave George the route. He went and made a great play. It was something we worked all week on. So it’s awesome when you put a lot of time into something in a crucial moment like that to win a divisional game. You go out there and you do it in a two-minute drill, it’s awesome.”