AFC Notes: L’Jarius Sneed, Chiefs, Jets, Raiders

Chiefs
- Rams executive Kevin Demoff wrote on X that it is “well past time” for Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo, who was the Rams’ head coach from 2009 to 2011, to get another shot at being an NFL head coach: “It is well past time to see Spags get another head coaching opportunity. The team & organization he inherited in STL was a mess, nobody could have had success. Yet he changed the culture/staff & players believed. An amazing human deserving of the real shot we couldn’t give him.”
- Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline notes league sources believe the Chiefs may elect to use the franchise tag to keep CB L’Jarius Sneed from hitting free agency. The tag is projected to be around $19 million.
- If Sneed makes it to free agency, Pauline has heard the Raiders, Falcons and Cowboys as potential suitors.
- South Dakota State OL Garrett Greenfield said he spent extended time with the Chiefs among his interviews at the Shrine Bowl. (Justin Melo)
Jets
- Jets DE Carl Lawson, DL Quinton Jefferson, and S Jordan Whitehead‘s contract clause was triggered on Friday, February 16 to void the rest of their deals, per OverTheCap.
- Jets OT Duane Brown‘s contract also voids five days after the waiver period. (OverTheCap)
Raiders
- Raiders C Andre James‘ contract clause was triggered on Friday, February 16 to void the rest of his deal, per OverTheCap.
