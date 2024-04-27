Raiders Signing UDFA QB Carter Bradley

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are signing South Alabama QB Carter Bradley as an UDFA.

Bradley, 24, is the son of Colts DC Gus Bradley and was named Second-team All-Sun Belt in 2022.

In six college seasons, Bradley completed 678 of his 1078 passes (62.9 percent) for 8,372 yards to go along with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.