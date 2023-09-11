AFC Notes: Matt Corral, Damar Hamlin, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Adam Schefter reports that Bills S Damar Hamlin is not expected to be active for Week 1’s Monday night matchup with the Jets. is not expected to be active for Week 1’s Monday night matchup with the Jets.

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards, which was the fourth-most in a season opener in NFL history, with WR Tyreek Hill having the third-most receiving yards for an opener with 215 yards. Both players were applauded by HC Mike McDaniel following their big game on Sunday, with McDaniel being asked what he said to Tua after a successful Week 1.

“I told him, ‘This is gonna be a fun season,'” McDaniel responded to Peter King. “Let’s learn from our mistakes. Let’s keep pressing forward.’ You know? That’s really it. Just because he’s in such a good spot. The best thing in the world for a guy like that is to take control over things in his life and that’s all he’s done since last offseason. People were scoffing at him about jiu-jitsu. He understood the value of it and really, really put a lot of time into that. (Jiu-jitsu study helped Tagovailoa learn how to fall and do less damage to himself.) He put time into his body. He knew exactly what he wanted and he’s taken control. He’s in a spot where he’s not vulnerable to too much success and having a big head. I’m telling you, this is the most mentally tough dude that I’ve ever been around. And the most coachable. It’s gonna be fun to watch him play, them play, and see what they’re able to do with this season. Adversity is an opportunity is like our mantra. This was a good day to prove that.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick says the team remains in contact with QB Matt Corral, who was placed on the exempt/left squad list: “He’s in exempt status. I don’t have any comment on it. That’s a personal matter.” (Doug Kyed)