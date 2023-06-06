AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Austin Ekeler, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley is relieved the team and veteran RB Austin Ekeler were able to reach a compromise to get him back in the fold before mandatory minicamp. Ekeler requested a trade this offseason after contract extension talks broke off but in the end the Chargers agreed to add $1.75 million in incentives to the final year of his deal to help get him back on board.

“It’s best for everybody,” Staley said via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “It’s best for him and best for us because you want to get joined up so that you can go have a productive training camp and really formulate your team and your identity going into the season.” “He’s a staple of this team and we’re certainly a lot better football team with him,” Staley added.

Chiefs

PFF’s Brad Spielberger highlights Chiefs DT Chris Jones as a veteran extension candidate this offseason and projects a three-year, $80 million deal for him with $55 million of that guaranteed.

as a veteran extension candidate this offseason and projects a three-year, $80 million deal for him with $55 million of that guaranteed. That’s a new-money average of $26.67 million per season which falls further away from Rams DT Aaron Donald‘s market-leading $31.6 million than Jones probably would like, but Spielberger points out the defensive tackle extensions this offseason haven’t narrowed the gap with Donald as much as some expected.

Raiders

Raiders pass-rusher Maxx Crosby says he has a lot of goals in his NFL career, one of them being to be the best player at his position.

“I’ve got one goal – I want to be the best at what I do,” Crosby said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’ve got many big goals I’m trying to achieve, and it takes more than being 50 percent in. It takes all my attention, all year round. . . . All the other stuff, I’m going to do my absolute best to be the best version of myself. But it’s a constant mission every single day no matter what it takes and what that sacrifice happens to be.”