AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley doesn’t believe OL Corey Linsley will play again this season due to the heart issue that’s been keeping him out. (Daniel Popper)

Chiefs

Kansas City’s upset loss to the Packers dropped them to 8-4 on the season and was their second loss in the last three games. No one is counting the Chiefs out yet but it’s clear they’ll need to improve, especially on offense, to accomplish their goals this year. Chiefs HC Andy Reid doesn’t sound panicked, however.

“This league is crazy right now; I mean it’s week to week,” Reid said via the team transcript. “I think we understand that. I mentioned a few weeks ago San Francisco — when we were in Germany — San Francisco was on a three-game skid, and now they’re playing well. Denver, same thing, they’re playing well. You go back, and you do a better job coaching. You focus in a little more playing — the players playing and doing their jobs. Those are things you can control and keep a positive attitude doing it. Learn from your mistakes and stay positive with it.” If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the Chiefs have the best defense of the Reid era. Most of their problems are concentrated in the passing game, which is Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes‘ area of expertise. “We needed to score, and we didn’t do that, so we’ve got to do a better job there,” said Reid, “and a lot of those come down to catching the ball, throwing the ball, blocking up front. It’s mostly the passing game part, so we’ve got to make plays when given the opportunity from all three parties on the field.”

Raiders

Before the Raiders’ game against the Chiefs in Week 12, it looked like a long shot for DE Maxx Crosby to play. He injured his knee and needed fluid to be drained, but picked up an infection in the process. That resulted in illness, a trip to the hospital, antibiotics and more procedures to drain fluid out of his knee. Still, Crosby was pushing through the pain and illness to play, and ultimately overcame a doubtful listing to suit up and notch a sack in the 31-17 loss.

The whole incident is just the perfect Crosby anecdote.

“I know I’m crazy,” Crosby said via the Athletic’s Tashan Reed. “I love it. Everything I do, I do with a purpose.”

“You always wonder if he’s going to get burnt out, but he’s not,” Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce added. “Our building needs to match his purpose, his why, his energy, his effort.”

At this point, Crosby symbolizes everything about what the Raiders want to be with his combination of talent, swagger and relentless effort, on and off the field.

“How much football character he has, it’s everything. I mean, he would do anything,” said former NFL coach Rod Marinelli, who Crosby credits with helping him take the leap in his second season from a good player to an elite one. “He always likes to know why he’s doing something. … He was always about that, always early for everything and just did extra. You couldn’t overwork the guy.”