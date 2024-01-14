AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid had high praise for WR Rashee Rice after the rookie had some big catches in the team’s Wild Card win over the Dolphins.

“We were hoping that he was as good as we saw at SMU, and I’ll tell you the best part about him is that he just keeps working,” Reid explained, via ChiefsWire.com. “I mean, he’s relentless with that, and he’s got a good relationship, he’s got Pat’s (Patrick Mahomes) respect, and he wants to do it the right way. I know how many times I’ve stood up in front of you we’re this close with him. He’s getting better every week. So I think we’ve seen that the last four, five games.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce said he still plans on playing beyond this season and has no plans on calling it quits anytime soon.

“I have no reason to stop playing football, man,” Kelce said, via PFT. “I love it. We still have success. Come in with the right mindset, and I just love the challenge it gives me every single day to try and be at my best. Like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon.”

Raiders

Raiders LB Maxx Crosby on his podcast, regarding his potential trade request if Antonio Pierce isn’t hired as head coach: “I want to be a Raider … but if we go in a different direction, there is nothing that is off the table.” (Vic Tafur)