AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Broncos, Browns, Chiefs

Broncos

Per Denver 7’s Troy Renck, Broncos RB Melvin Gordon had a virtual court appearance Thursday and entered a not guilty plea to his DUI charge from this past fall.

He has a hearing in late February and the trial is currently scheduled for April 8. Renck notes there could be a plea deal or arrangement before then.

Gordon faces a potential three-game suspension from this incident. Broncos S Kareem Jackson was suspended two games for a similar charge, per Renck.

Browns

Very few people gave the Browns a chance in the first round against the Steelers given how undermanned they were. After pulling off the upset, even fewer are giving Cleveland a chance against the top-seeded Chiefs. The Browns are just fine in the underdog role, however.

“We believe in ourselves, and that is why we are here,” Browns QB Baker Mayfield said via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “We have a bunch of fighters who have scratched and clawed to get here. We are going to continue to do that week in and week out.”