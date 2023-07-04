AFC Notes: Mike Tomlin, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DT D.J. Reader appeared at a charity dodgeball game and briefly mentioned the work that his team is putting in this offseason.

“It’s going good, I can’t complain,” Reader told KPRC 2. “Offseason is going great, trying to get better. We’ve got to earn it every year. We’re just working hard. I feel like we have all the right pieces. You’ve got to go out there and execute every day, and we’re seeing how important it is to execute.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was asked about his young defenders and specifically commented on second-year pass rusher David Ojabo who has been hampered by injury issues.

“Yes, great question. All those pass rushers, for sure. Odafe [Oweh] and [David] Ojabo – you kind of put them together,” Harbaugh replied when asked about the defense, via RavensWire.com. “But David has done great. He looks great to me. I told him today [that] I’m just really excited to see him when the pads come on [and] see what he can do. Those guys … We’ve definitely been holding those guys back; it’s a pass-rushing technique camp, but we’re staying away from the quarterback – and we will be in training camp, too, but we’ll have one on ones and things like that. I can’t wait to see those guys roll for the games. Preseason games are going to take on a big-time added interest [with] watching those guys rush the passer.”

Steelers

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson said he’s enjoying his time under HC Mike Tomlin, who has a great way of motivating players.

“It’s cool, it really is,” said Peterson, via Teresa Varley of the team’s site. “Coach, he has a different energy, a different attitude about him. He is the same every day and you can’t help but respect that. Coach does a great thing but starting the morning saying, ‘great morning.’ That is something I always said before I got here. Guys asked me how I am, and I always said I am doing great, I am not doing good. To have that mindset and instill it in all of the guys…some guys don’t have that gift to push grown men’s buttons and get them motivated. And not necessarily saying we all need motivation. And his motivational speeches are not really just motivation. He is giving real life facts and turning it into a football sense. That is what you have to love about Coach. He has a unique way of connecting with his players and I am happy to be on his team.” Steelers LB Elandon Roberts said Tomlin sets a high standard for his teams. “At the end of the day, the standard is the standard,” said Roberts. “With Coach Tomlin, he instills to the players, to the whole group to be comfortable, but at the same time don’t be comfortable. There is a difference between having fun, being lax, and not getting your job done…and then getting your job done so that now I can have fun. When you win, and you watch on film your mistakes, it’s comfortable because you accomplished your goal. But you don’t want to feel like that. Even if you win, you always want to feel like I have to get this, I have to fix this because it could cost us a game. That is what he is trying to instill in us…the bigger picture. I like the approach of embracing the players, letting the players be the players, but knowing the goal and bigger picture.” Roberts mentioned Tomlin is always very upfront and direct. “When you don’t have to guess, when you know what a person is thinking, that is comfortable to me,” said Roberts. “I know what you want out of me. There is no gray with Coach and I love that. You can be comfortable because there is no gray. I know what is expected of me. I am out here trying to guess. He tells you and I respect that. I love that.”