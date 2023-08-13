AFC Notes: Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott is impressed with how LB Terrel Bernard has taken command of the defense.

“I love his instincts,” McDermott said, via Buffalo News. “His command of our defense contnues to grow.”

Bernard isn’t trying to rush his development and said that he’s focused on getting better each day.

“I wouldn’t say there’s any pressure, more so just an urgency to get it all down,” Bernard explained. “And in order to perform my best, I’ve got to put my best foot forward and see what happens. And really focusing on the process instead of the end goal, so coming out here to get better every single day.”

Bernard is trying to follow McDermott’s lead and integrate himself seamlessly into what the team wants to do on defense.

“I think partly his disguise, and why he’s calling things or why we’re disguising things,” Bernard said. “Muddying up the quarterback’s looks and reads pre-snap – I feel like that’s one of the main things that I’ve been working on, just trying to figure out how to tie in my disguise with the safeties to get the best look. And then on the snap, jumping back into my responsibility and playing wherever the ball was. So, I think that’s a key point of emphasis that I’ve been working on.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says QBs Mike White and Skylar Thompson will continue to compete for the backup position heading into the final preseason game.

“You don’t just look at it like, ‘Mike did better than Skylar,’” McDaniel said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s much more complicated than that in terms of the opportunities both had. Skylar needs the opportunity to play with the same guys that Mike played with, which he’ll probably get next week. It’s about how people learn, react and especially with quarterbacks, you have to be very coachable. There’s going to be a point where Tua’s taking all the reps, and you better be learning from the things you did in the preseason.”

Patriots

Patriots sixth-round WR Demario Douglas plays with a chip on his shoulder after being doubted throughout his career for not having the prototypical height for the position.

“For sure, you know, a lot of people say my height. I’ve always been doubted as you know being young, especially coming out of high school, low offers, stuff like that,” Douglas said, via Patriots Wire. “Then I had coaches like ‘Oh, you kinda short. So I play with a chip on my shoulder, you know. But, I always come out the same height as everybody when I’m on the field, you know? So it’s like I do got a chip on my shoulder but I feel like I can play with anybody.”