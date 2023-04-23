AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas had a visit with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett was excited about the team’s new additions of defense and also spoke about new DC Jim Schwartz.

“I’m excited. Guys are hungry and ready to work, already talking about getting some extra work done after our workouts were done,” Garrett said, via BrownsWire.com. “Just trying to start from that small group, seeing who we can get and just try to keep on adding more people into the fold. Get everyone to stay, stay late, extra work and just get one percent better.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Garrett said of playing for Schwartz. “I know he’s worked with a lot of great players, a lot of great defensive lineman, and gotten the most out of those guys. He plays wide open, as they say. Just letting guys run free and make plays on the ball. He has the guys behind us cleaning everything up and making sure they’re coming downhill and that we’re causing chaos, they’re cleaning everything up behind us. I think that’s how it surely functions.”

“I think my role still stays the same, being a leader for this team and for this defense,” Garrett added. “I’ve got to maintain that consistency and persistence to lead. As long as I maintain that, I think we’ll be on the right way, just got to make sure everyone is pulling in the same direction.”

Ravens

Now with the Falcons, veteran DL Calais Campbell spoke candidly about his departure from the Ravens: “With the Lamar situation, having the franchise tag they said obviously they would love to have me back, Eric DeCosta made it clear that he’d love to have me back, but with the current situation he just couldn’t make it happen.” (Kevin Oestreicher)

Per Josina Anderson on The Crew, the Ravens are likely uninterested in a trade for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins due to his price tag. (Oestreicher)
Princeton OL Henry Byrd had a private workout with the Ravens. (Tom Pelissero)

due to his price tag. (Oestreicher) Princeton OL Henry Byrd had a private workout with the Ravens. (Tom Pelissero)