AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Bengals’ Offseason, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic dove into the NFL draft board and free agency and identified first-round targets for the Bengals based on current roster needs.

Dehner’s top priority is a pass rusher from the interior with both starting spots likely to open. He believes they should use the draft for defensive tackle because of the depth in the class and named Michigan’s Kenneth Grant and Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen as targets.

Staying on defense, Dehner has edge rusher as the second-biggest need and thinks they could use both free agency and the draft for solutions. In terms of the draft, Dehner brought up Georgia's Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams among the options.

The last priority position for Dehner is offensive guard because Alex Cappa could be cut while Cordell Volson was benched midseason. He thinks Cincinnati will add a starter in free agency and draft another.

Finally, Dehner lists Michigan CB Will Johnson, Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka, Missouri WR Luther Burden III and Penn State TE Tyler Warren among options if they choose to go best player available.

Browns

An anonymous NFL executive believes that it may be harder for Cleveland to fetch multiple first-round picks for DE Myles Garrett due to his age.

“The only sticking point (is the age),” an executive said, via The Athletic. “Are you trading (multiple first-rounders) for a Defensive Player of the Year-type player close to hitting 30? It’s debatable, but Myles is so damn good.”

Another executive added that Garrett’s contract aspirations will also have to be considered in any trade negotiations.

“They will get something significant,” he said. “But the contract will be the key. Will he play on what he has or want a new one immediately?”

It’s worth noting that Cleveland is $30 million over the 2025 cap and will be taking on $36.5 million in dead money if they trade Garrett.

“(It) had better be a really good pick (via trade),” a general manager said, “if you are going to have $36M dead against your already jacked-up cap.”

Steelers

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic did a mailbag on X where he answered 20 questions regarding the Steelers’ offseason.

Starting with the QB position, Kaboly believes Pittsburgh will either re-sign Justin Fields or Russell Wilson when free agency opens on March 12th.

Regarding a trade for Rams WR Cooper Kupp, Kaboly wouldn't give up anything more than a late-day two pick if Los Angeles takes on some salary.

Kaboly predicts Jets CB D.J. Reed to be their biggest free agent signing at three years, $43.5 million.

When it comes to WR George Pickens, Kaboly wouldn't extend him and instead would look for a No. 1 in free agency so they can trade Pickens.