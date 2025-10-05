AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Cooper Rush, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett has been dealing with an ankle issue, but had no plans of missing the team’s game against the Vikings in London

“I’m a never-say-die kind of guy,” Garrett said, via Pro Football Talk. “So you’d have to kill me to keep me from being on the field. Pretty much. At the end of the day, I gotta prepare as if, you know, their starting line was out there. And last I checked, one of the highest-paid tackles was out there and playing some good ball. So I had to be at my very best and make sure the guys around me are doing the same.”

Garrett was referring to Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw, who played in the last two games after returning from a season-ending knee injury in 2024.

“I love going against the best and I like playing on the right side just because that’s what I’m used to,” Garrett added. “And you know, always, you know, mix it up, go left, right, and you know, sometimes we go to the three technique. But now if there’s someone who’s the very best and at my position, we’re going to face off. And if he was on the [defense’s] left side, well, I got to make sure I go over there and see what he’s about. I think that was what last week was about. I want to see Penei [Sewell] and Christian [Darrisaw] on my side, so I’ll take the brunt of that duty, and I look forward to it.”

Browns CB Denzel Ward on the game-winning touchdown pass he gave up to Vikings WR Jordan Addison: "I've got to reroute him inside and not leave it so wide for the safety. I take full accountability for that." (Mary Kay Cabot)

Ravens

Ravens QB Cooper Rush started eight games for the Cowboys last season and said he was prepared for the team’s matchup with the Texans.

“Whenever a franchise QB goes down, it’s always a ‘sky-is-falling’ feeling everywhere you are. It’s normal,” Rush said Friday, via Ryan Mink of the team website. “We’ve been here before in this type of situation. It’s nothing new, so you lean on that. You get confidence from it, just trust yourself, and if you have to go out there, you can do it.”

“This is what you work for, what you prepare for,” Rush added. “Getting the whole week to actually go out and practice it, too, it’s a lot better than just coming in with no practice reps in the middle of a game, so I’ve enjoyed that.”

Steelers

According to Ryan Fowler, the Steelers had multiple scouts and representatives at the Penn State vs UCLA game on Saturday to scout Penn State QB Drew Allar or UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava.