AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, John Harbaugh, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski revealed that DE Myles Garrett would undergo an MRI on his foot injury and added that G Wyatt Teller and OT James Hudson would also undergo MRIs. (Scott Petrak)

Stefanski said OT Jack Conklin is dealing with a minor hamstring issue and had no update on the injury sustained by WR Amari Cooper at the end of the game. (Jackson)

Ravens

Following an unexpectedly slow start to the season, Ravens HC John Harbaugh implied they could look to switch up the offensive line to get the most out of that unit.

“We are a work in progress. It’s still competition, [and] it’s still up in the air for certain spots,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “You probably will see some different guys in spots, so that’s just part of it.”

Harbaugh on the extension to RB Justice Hill: “Justice (Hill) has become a really good football player. Probably one of the greatest shining examples of coming ready to work every day.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers LB Patrick Queen was excited to play his first regular season game at Acrisure Stadium after playing the first four years of his career with the Ravens. He recalled John Harbaugh getting them prepared for Pittsburgh to blast Renegade by Styx over the PA system to get the crowd hyped up.

“The first two times I didn’t notice it,” said Queen. “And then Harbs (John Harbaugh) said something about it in the meeting. I just remember he was like, ‘We will be in a close game. The towels will be waving. We will feel it. We’re going to make it our own song.’ So, I definitely didn’t notice the first few years until he said something about it. But once you realize what they’re doing, it’s just an electric feeling. I’m ready to hear Renegade in the fourth quarter. That’s what I’ve been waiting on. I just can’t wait to get in front of fans and just play our hearts out, play as fast as we can. Give the fans the best game we can and get a win.”

Queen said their defense won’t get complacent after having the NFL’s fifth-ranked defense through two games.

“We don’t seek complacency,” said Queen. “We just got to go out there and keep doing what we’ve got to do, keep building, keep getting better day by day. That’s something I’ve been saying. Every day we’ve got to come out here and grind and get better. Gel with each other even more because we know the games get tougher as they go.”

As for going up against Baltimore, Queen points out he practiced against current Chargers and former Ravens OC Greg Roman’s offense every day.

“I faced (Roman’s offense) for three years every day in practice,” said Queen. “Smashmouth football. January-type football home. He’s going to try to see if he can test your will. And that’s what we’ve got to go out there and try to stop. So, it’s going to be smashmouth football, it’s going to be your man versus our man. I can’t wait.”