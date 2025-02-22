AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Browns, Steelers

Browns

Due to their current cap situation, ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes it’s highly unlikely the Browns would trade DE Myles Garrett before June 1. Unlike a post-June 1 cut, a team would actually have to trade after June 1 in order to spread out the cap hit over the course of two seasons.

If the Browns trade Garrett before June 1, the team would incur a $36 million cap hit, versus $19.7 million if they waited to do so after.

At his pre-combine conference call, NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah was asked about Michigan DT Kenneth Grant‘s fit with the Steelers. Jeremiah detailed how Grant needs to improve as a pass rusher but thinks it would be a great get for Pittsburgh because of his potential.

“I think Kenneth has that upside in him. He’s going to be 340 pounds, and he’s going to run under 5 flat,” Jeremiah said, via Curt Popejoy of the Steelers Wire. “You’re just going to see an athlete that’s a freak. He just hasn’t — he’s not a polished rusher yet.”

“I think Kenneth Grant, he’s got the ability and the tools to do some unique stuff, and he has not come close to scratching the surface of his potential. I would have no problem whatsoever if the Steelers made that pick, and I’d be pretty pumped up about it if I were a Steeler fan.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they hired former Cowboys LBs coach Scott McCurley as their new inside linebackers coach.

Adam Caplan said during a recent media appearance that he would be very surprised if QB Russell Wilson was back with the Steelers next season.

was back with the Steelers next season. Caplan noted that some in the building want him back, while some coaches wanted to bench him last season but were overruled.

Caplan referred to Wilson as a well below-average quarterback and questioned why the team went with Wilson’s experience late in the season instead of further evaluating QB Justin Fields , who is a better athlete.

, who is a better athlete. He also adds that the team needs to address the position because if not, it will continue to hold them back next season.