AFC Notes: Nate Wiggins, Ravens, Steelers, Russell Wilson

Ravens

Ravens CB Nate Wiggins said he has gained 10 pounds since last season without losing his 4.28 speed. He also plans to achieve ten or more turnovers this season.

“This year, it’s going to be like more power, more strength,” Wiggins said, via Clifton Brown of the team website. “I’m still training to gain more pounds. I’m not a big fan of eating . . . [but] I’m forcing myself to eat. [I want to] get 10-plus turnovers,” Wiggins said. “No matter [how] – interceptions, forced fumbles. I feel I dropped like five, six picks last year. I feel like I owe the team some picks. This year it’s all about catching the ball, looking it through.”

Ravens DC Zach Orr said Wiggins is gearing up to have a big regular season.

“He’s more locked in on his fundamentals and technique on a more consistent basis,” Orr said. “He got to that point towards the middle end of the season, but last year, he was just running like a chicken with his head cut off, trying to figure out what to do. Now, he understands the system. He understands the defense. He’s been in the league for a year, so he understands formations from offenses. Man, that guy right there, if he takes his technique to another level on a consistent basis, the sky is the limit for him.”

Steelers

There were trade rumors involving the Steelers and Dolphins which revolved around TE Jonnu Smith, yet Pittsburgh beat writer Mark Kaboly refuted this given the rise of backup TE Darnell Washington.

It was later reported that Smith himself preferred to remain in Miami despite his ties to Steelers OC Arthur Smith.

“I may have to file that Smith interest under [fake news reports], even though the connections with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith — who coached Smith at Tennessee and Atlanta and is a big fan of his play — bring some believability to it all,” Kaboly wrote. “Forget that the Steelers already have a legitimate TE1 in Freiermuth, but the way Darnell Washington has asserted himself in the passing game through three offseason practices can’t be dismissed.”

Steelers

When appearing on the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast, former Steelers and current Giants QB Russell Wilson reflected on his time under HC Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh.

“I think there are three things about Mike Tomlin that are special. I think the first thing is his ability, his obsession, and his work ethic. He’s there early — at 4:30 in the morning — watching film himself. Like, head coaches don’t do that,” Wilson said. “That’s the first thing. I think the second thing is his ability to connect to players — his ability to have connectivity, his ability to relate to the Black kid, to the white kid, to the guy that’s been successful, to the guy that’s just starting.

Wilson added Tomlin does incredibly well at facing obstacles and handling adversity.

“I think ultimately, the [third] thing that’s really unique about him is, you know, the ability to embrace the noise — to embrace the obstacle. He stares it right in the face and doesn’t run from it.”