AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Regarding Browns RB Nick Chubb not having any rushing touchdowns following Deshaun Watson‘s arrival in Week 12 of last season, Chubb responded there’s no concern over his lack of scores after Watson’s inclusion and feels they just had to “get the kinks out.”

“You can’t really look at the numbers,” Chubb said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Twelve is the most I’ve ever had since I’ve been here. I don’t think it had much to do with it. I think we did have to figure some things out, get the kinks out on offense and I don’t think I’m hindered by Deshaun at all.”t

Browns RBs coach Stump Mitchell doesn’t expect Chubb’s role to change at all.

“I don’t see his role changing at all,” said Mitchell. “I mean, he’ll have the opportunity to catch more passes, so I think people will see that he’s more than just a running back. Given the opportunity to catch some passes, I think he’ll be successful. It’s an opportunity to perhaps gain 1,000 yards receiving as well. So I’m loving it actually. And I’m telling Nick the same thing, relish the opportunity.”

Mitchell could see Chubb’s usage increasing in 2023.

“Well, Nick hasn’t averaged 20 carries any single year in his career,” Mitchell said. “If anything, they may increase. Hopefully we’ll be a lot more successful in the passing game and we’ll be running the ball more in the third or fourth quarter.”

Ravens

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey said he’s been building a relationship with WR Odell Beckham Jr. since his addition. The two crossed swords a few times as rivals when Beckham was in Cleveland.

“It’s been good. [I met] him in the offseason, actually, at [professional boxer] Gervonta Davis’ fight. Meeting him then and then … Any time I meet a guy that just signed to our team and the first conversation you have is about a Super Bowl, is a really good thing to me. I know his mind is right. I’ve been talking to him as he’s been training up there with Saquon [Barkley] and everything. So, I know his mind is right, [and] I know, when we come back, we’re all going to be just ready to go [for] training camp [and] get the battles going [with] him and all the guys we’ve got. I’m just really excited to get some really good work in, in training camp, with some really elite receivers – him and along with the other guys that we’ve had here and the other guys we’ve signed. So, I’m really excited for that,” said Humphrey, via RavensWire.

Steelers

Steelers WR George Pickens says that one goal in his second year is to make the Pro Bowl, as he feels like he was snubbed during his rookie season.

“Year 2 goals are Pro Bowl, and I feel like last year I feel like I got snubbed,” Pickens told Bo Marchionte of College2Pro.com. “Cause there weren’t a lot of guys in there at the Pro Bowl that excited me. Then the Super Bowl. The two bowls. A lot of RAC, run after the catch. Two bowls for sure.”