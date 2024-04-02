AFC Notes: Nyheim Hines, Zach Orr, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

New Browns RB Nyheim Hines missed all of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL from getting hit by a jet ski. Hines touched on learning from the last few years and what he can bring to the offense.

“I could do better not putting myself in that situation,” Hines said, via the Up & Adams Show. “It was a freak accident, but I’ve learned my lessons from that mistake. I won’t put myself in the situation to even miss the season off the field.”

“As far as complementing the Browns, Jerome and Chubb, they’re over 200 pounds, they’re bruisers of runners. I can get my nose dirty, too, but I’m looking to complement them in the passing game. I can run the ball well, but we all know I’m known for my receiving ability. So I’ll make sure I go out there on third down, pick up the blitz when they’re not in.”

“I’ve been hearing the whole return-specialist thing — I’m not that. I believe I play offense, but returning is something I love to do as well. But I like to do both.”

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta feels good about where the defense stands heading into 2024 under new DC Zach Orr, who was a former linebacker for the team during his playing days.

“I think it’s big any time you keep your best, young talent. We feel really good about those guys,” DeCosta said, via RavensWire.com. “We feel really good about where the defense stands overall, and we’re just on the come [up]. We’re excited to see Zach [Orr] orchestrate this whole thing. I think the thing that stands out about Justin [Madubuike] is just his ability as a three-down player. He can play the run, and he’s an exceptional pass rusher, too. He’s a guy that has gotten better every single year. He’s a great example for the younger players who can see him and see his progression from 2020 to now. That’s exciting for those guys to see, and we’re thrilled that we have him up front. We have Roquan [Smith]. We have some good, young players with Roquan at the linebacker position, and also in the secondary, we feel like we’re very strong.”

Maryland OL Delmar Glaze has three official visits on his schedule, including one with the Ravens. (Tony Pauline)

Steelers

West Virginia C Zach Frazier had an official visit with the Steelers that counted as a local prospect visit. (Nick Farabaugh)

had an official visit with the Steelers that counted as a local prospect visit. (Nick Farabaugh) Kentucky CB Andru Phillips has official visits scheduled with five teams, including the Steelers. (MLFootball)