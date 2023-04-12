AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Aaron Wilson reports that Arkansas State OL Jordan Rhodes is visiting with the Broncos and also has a private workout scheduled with the Bengals.
Ravens
- According to Over The Cap, Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr‘s one-year, $15 million contract includes four void years and a $13.835 million signing bonus to spread out his cap hit as much as possible. His $1.165 million base salary is also guaranteed, so his 2023 cap hit is $3.932 million.
- Beckham will count for $11.068 million in dead money in 2024 unless the Ravens extend him.
- Beckham has $3 million in incentives to push the total value of the deal to $18 million. He can earn up to $1 million each for hitting $250,000 benchmarks in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. (Pro Football Talk)
- Those marks include reception totals of 30, 40, 50, and 60 or leading the team; receiving yardage totals of 250, 500, 750, and 1,000 or leading the team; and touchdown totals of three, five, seven, and nine or leading the team.
Steelers
- According to Brian Batko, the Steelers are hosting three players on Wednesday including WR Jayden Reed of Michigan State, QB Jaren Hall of BYU, and S Daniel Scott of California.
- Jason La Canfora mentions that the Steelers are among the teams who “love” Maryland CB Deonte Banks.
