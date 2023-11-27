AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Brandon Staley, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Following their win over the Browns on Sunday, Broncos QB Russell Wilson notes that he believed the team would turn things around this season and had high praise for the defense under DC Vance Joseph.

“I’ve never doubted. I’ve never doubted our football team [and] where we could go,” Wilson said Sunday, via NFL.com. “I think the biggest thing is just understanding that we’ve lost some close games, and we lost some tough games early but that helps you prepare and understand that it’s a long journey. We have a lot more ahead of us — lots more football. A lot more great teams ahead of us. We have to stay focused on us. The biggest thing that Broncos Country is feeling us as players organizationally, inside that building, and most importantly inside that locker room is a relentless belief in each other. A relentless belief in the coaches and who we are and where we’re going — and what it takes to win. I think that we’re starting to learn what it takes to win. That’s a good thing in this building and we need that. We have to stay the course there.”

“First of all, we’re resilient,” Wilson continued. “The best part about us is [that] we’ve been resilient for all of these games. We’ve played some really great teams. Top-echelon teams. Obviously in the AFC, Kansas City, obviously, Buffalo on the road which is a tough environment. Cleveland has been great all year. It’s a great defense and everything else. I think the best thing about us though is it’s about us. It’s about us being together. Our defense has been lights-out. One of the best defenses in the world. Those guys have been unbelievable. Vance Joseph has done a great job with those guys — getting those guys ready every week and drew some tough challenges. I think that anytime about this game — about professional sports, there’s always adversity and how you handle the adversity really shows who you are and who you can be as a team [and] as a player. We’ve handled the adversity. The reality is that we have a lot more ball to go. We have to stay humble and hungry. We have a lot more to do. We feel like we’re just getting started. We just have to stay the course — understand that we have to remain neutral and focus on one game at a time. One week at a time. One practice at a time.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley is focused on beating the Patriots and still believes his team has an outside chance to make the playoffs this season.

“Our focus is on beating New England. That’s where our focus needs to be. The AFC is wide open. It will be til the end, like it has been. The only way we’re going to have a shot is if we beat New England. That’s where our focus needs to be right now,” Staley said, via Pro Football Talk. “We just have to hang tough. We’re going to have to put this one behind us tomorrow and get on to New England.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs were down by two scores to the Raiders before turning things around and shutting down their division rivals for the win, with QB Patrick Mahomes saying the team needs to continue to take steps in the right direction over the remainder of the season.

“You wash it, you learn from it and you kinda just go back to the fundamentals and working,” Mahomes said in his postgame press conference. “We still have stuff to learn from this game. There were certain situations where we didn’t execute at a high enough level. We obviously took a step in the positive direction. Now let’s just continue to do that throughout the rest of the season.’’