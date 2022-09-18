AFC Notes: Perrion Winfrey, Browns, Ravens

Perrion Winfrey

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski alluded to disciplinary issues for fourth-round DT Perrion Winfrey earlier this week and that was confirmed when the Browns deactivated Winfrey for the Week 2 game against the Jets. Based on comments from Browns DE Myles Garrett, the locker room is behind Stefanski’s decision.

“I think we all have to step up and say something, but sometimes silence speaks louder than words,” Garrett said Friday via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “We’ve used our voice a couple of times and at the end of the day, he’s got to learn how to be a pro. Kevin took it into his own hands and he felt like that was the right thing to do, and I’m behind my coach’s actions totally.”

Browns

Browns S John Johnson on the lack of communication with the defensive backfield: “Communicating is sending and receiving. Guys are sending. Some are not receiving.” (Tony Grossi)

on the lack of communication with the defensive backfield: “Communicating is sending and receiving. Guys are sending. Some are not receiving.” (Tony Grossi) Browns QB Jacoby Brissett was limping near the end of the game against the Jets but believes he will be fine for Week 3. (Jake Trotter)

was limping near the end of the game against the Jets but believes he will be fine for Week 3. (Jake Trotter) Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney was spotted leaving the Cleveland locker room with a walking boot. (Scott Petrak)

Browns DL Taven Bryan and S John Johnson were each fined for unnecessary roughness. Bryan was fined $15,914 and Johnson was fined $21,218. (Cabot)

Ravens

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald praised DL Justin Madubuike for what he has been able to do since being drafted by the team back in 2020.

“Yes, just going off what I’ve seen from Justin [Madubuike] since the year we drafted him, 2020, and then the offseason that he put in, the work he’s done, and all the things he’s been doing on the field over there,” Macdonald said, via RavensWire.com. “It’s just more of the same, so it wasn’t much of a surprise to me, but obviously I’m happy for him, to see him go out there and be productive like he expects to be.”