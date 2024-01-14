AFC Notes: Ran Carthon, Michael Pittman, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard said he hopes to keep WR Michael Pittman, Jr. in Indianapolis and will work to re-sign him.

“I care deeply about him,” Ballard said, via PFT. “We have a really good relationship. It’s an honest one — almost too honest I think sometimes. But that’s what I love about him. The guy is competitive. He’s tough. He cares. He wants to win. We’re going to work to get him back. . . . Pitt is a good football player for us and hopefully he still remains a Colt.”

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson said he’s not going to change his play style despite suffering from a season-ending injury.

“I feel like I’m going to stay the same, keep being me,” Richardson said, via PFT. “I can’t try to run through everybody. If it’s first-and-10, I need to get what I can get, get down, get out of bounds, get to the sideline, do what I can do. . . . I’ve been dealing with that my whole football career. I’m a big, physical guy, I love to play physical, and people don’t really expect that from QBs. There is a time and a place to be physical.”

Titans

Titans GM Ran Carthon said first-round OL Peter Skoronski stayed at left guard due to the team not wanting to hinder his development by switching between multiple positions.

“The goal for Peter was to be the left guard and moving him from a new position to a position that he hadn’t practiced, I don’t think was advantageous in his development, in his growth because he was learning a new position,” Carthon said, via Titans Wire. “Yes, he came in, he was an All-American left tackle in college but — and we talked about this with Peter the other day — at this league, there are bigger, longer players and the length presents a problem now. We discussed it, but moving Peter to left tackle, we’d have to put somebody at left guard and now we’re going back to that part about the cohesion,” he added. “It was easier to replace one guy versus two.”

Carthon didn’t eliminate the possibility of Skoronski getting a shot at left tackle but admitted that when they drafted him they envisioned him as a guard.

“Moving forward now, who knows, we may give Peter a look,” he said. “Peter is a player that I would never bet against to say that he couldn’t do something or he couldn’t play. But we thought at the time when we drafted him that we could put Peter at guard and he would be a mainstay.”

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggests Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce as a name to watch for the Titans’ head-coaching vacancy.