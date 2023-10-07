AFC Notes: Randy Gregory, Jaleel McLaughlin, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton says that the defense will rely on LB Nik Bonitto now that they have traded pass rusher Randy Gregory to the 49ers.

“Thought he played well,” Payton said of Bonitto, via BroncosWire.com. “Getting more reps. We had him starting ahead of Randy, and he’s just got to continue to stay at the level of the quarterback, not behind the quarterback. But I felt like the edges were much better today. Those guys played better. Tough quarterback to contain. We wanted to make sure we were cage-rushing him and he had to beat us in the pocket and not out of the pocket. We felt like if we could keep him there, we would get an opportunity. Certainly, that’s what happened in the last play where Kareem [Jackson] intercepted it. We had him kind of right where we wanted him in the pocket.”

The Broncos are paying all of Gregory’s remaining prorated $14 million base salary, which is the same as they would have paid had Gregory been released and signed elsewhere.

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson continues to praise the performance of RB Jaleel McLaughlin, who had a big game against the Bears.

“He was spectacular,” Wilson said of McLaughlin, via BroncosWire.com. “Obviously seeing Javonte go down was tough because he’s been great for us so far. I think Jaleel is a young rookie. The spirit of him is what’s amazing, his confidence. He’s got God all over him. He has great confidence all over him. He just believes how great he can be. He works at it every day. Guy gets here early to the facility, like you guys know, and he’s so dedicated to the game. And of course, it translates to playing well, and he did a great job.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on what he wants to see from first-round DE Tyree Wilson: "The very beginning, we were a little slow off the ball and there was a delay there. I think he's really worked hard at that. I think he's getting much more comfortable." (Paul Gutierrez)