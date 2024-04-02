AFC Notes: Rashee Rice, Christian Wilkins, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the Texans made an offer for Bears WR Keenan Allen , offering a package that included a 2025 third-round pick and a pick swap. The Jets also showed interest in Allen but it is unknown if they made an offer.

Chargers' CB Kristian Fulton will make a guaranteed base salary of $1,320,000 and carry a cap number of $2,885,000. It includes a prorated signing bonus of $1,125,000 and $680,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (OTC)

Michigan RB Blake Corum told Rich Eisen he will take an official 30 visit with the Chargers.

Chiefs

Chiefs 2023 second-round WR Rashee Rice was involved in a multi-car accident where the car registered to him was allegedly racing another car. Chiefs president Mark Donovan made the following statement on the situation.

“In all these situations you have to wait until you have all the facts and frankly, we don’t have all the facts at this point,” Donovan said, via Doha Madani and Elisha Fieldstatd of NBCNews. “The one comforting fact that we do have is that there was a multi-car crash in Texas, in Dallas, and fortunately, it doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt and we should be grateful for that. We’ll get to the bottom of it, we’ll gather the facts and we’ll react accordingly.”

Raiders

The Raiders signed DT Christian Wilkins from Miami to a massive four-year, $110 million contract this offseason. Las Vegas HC Antonio Pierce noted the impact Wilkins and DE Maxx Crosby could have together next season.

“But Christian, the energy, man, the personality, the love for the game,” Pierce said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “And now we’ve got somebody on the front [to match] with Maxx Crosby. Full-blown effort for 60 minutes. And that’s what we’re looking for. I think for us to get a player of his caliber, the way he’s played over the last, really his entire career, it’s going to be a blessing for Raider Nation.”

West Texas Desert Hawks QB Kory Curtis announced he has a workout lined up with the Raiders on Friday.