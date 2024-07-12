AFC Notes: Rashod Bateman, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Cincinnati’s defense in 2023 ranked near the bottom in explosive play rate and points per drive. Bengals DC Lou Anarumo described what they are doing this offseason to improve in that regard.

“We are well aware,” Anarumo said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “These are the things that caused us to be inconsistent last year. It starts with that, the explosive plays and chunk plays you just can’t give up. Letting everybody see it, let everybody know.”

“This is why. Can we play it better? Can we adjust something from a scheme standpoint? We put all those things together, the players were shown it and we came out of the spring feeling good about where we are at.”

Ravens

The Ravens gave WR Rashod Bateman a two-year extension this offseason despite not having the expected production through the first three seasons of his career. Baltimore TE Mark Andrews reiterated the team’s belief that Bateman will only get better by explaining how good he’s looked in offseason workouts.

“I think he looks incredible,” Andrews said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “Everything — his route running, catching the ball, being where he’s supposed to be — he has it down to a science. I know he’s worked really hard, but he looks about as put together as he’s ever been. So, it’s going to be a big year for Rashod Bateman. I’m calling it now.”

Steelers

When asked about how the Steelers will construct its offense with either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, new OC Arthur Smith said he’s always trying to adapt based on the personnel they have available.

“Both of them made a lot of plays in this league a lot of in big moments,” Smith said, via the team’s YouTube. “We’re not so rigid. Every year I’ve tried to adapt. You have our core beliefs. There are things that they’ve historically done well that we try to enhance. There are other things that we’ve put in that fit really our overall personnel in the way we want to play.”

Smith thinks both players have a good ability to extend plays.

“Both guys are really good play extenders,” said Smith. “They could change the launch points, which gives you an advantage. They’re not just sitting there as a statue in the pocket. They’re very professional, they’re authentic people. They know who they are and they bring professionalism and a work ethic.”