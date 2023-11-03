AFC Notes: Rasul Douglas, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills CB Rasul Douglas thought it was a joke when Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told him he was being traded to Buffalo.

“My initial reaction?” Douglas said, via PFT. “At first, because [G.M. Brian Gutekunst] called me…I thought it was like a joke…He didn’t say too much. He just was like, ‘We’re trading you.’ And then it was over, the conversation was over. I just hung up. And then like [CEO] Mark Murphy called me. And he got a voice that’s like, you know that it’s him. So I’m like, ‘Oh, now, this ain’t no joke.’”

Nevertheless, Douglas was happy to have ended up in Buffalo.

“We were 2-5, so this definitely was a winning team, so,” Douglas said.

Bills HC Sean McDermott is “confident in what the medical team shared with me” regarding QB Josh Allen‘s (shoulder) availability, via Joe Buscaglia.

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said he loved his time in Kansas City but admitted that he had this game circled on his calender.

“It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t really matter where we play at,” Hill said, via PFT. “Obviously it would’ve been great to play in KC, but it really doesn’t matter where we play at. They are going to get this work wherever though. Y’all can use that. Bulletin board material.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said he reached out to Vikings QB Kirk Cousins following the Minnesota quarterback’s recent injury.

“I have a lot of respect for him and just got to talk to him — hopefully, encourage him a little bit,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “It sucks. It definitely sucks. He was playing really, really well. … So, I’m disappointed for him with that injury but passed on all the information I could and let him know what’s been working for me.”

Rodgers said people have been reaching out to see how Rodgers has attacked his rehab given its been going so well for him.

“Because my rehab’s been great, because I feel so good, obviously people have been interested in what I’m doing, and I’ve just been passing along what’s been working for me,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers added he’s been able to drop back and put weight on his Achilles, while also transferring weight to his front foot.

“There’s still a lot that has to happen,” Rodgers said. “Every week seems to be there’s a progression. Sometimes, when you’re in it, it doesn’t feel like anything’s happening and you’re stagnant to some sort of plateau. But then you look back and think, ‘I was walking on crutches about a month ago.’ Now I’m able to take some dropbacks, put legitimate weight onto it, transfer my weight, get onto my front foot, do really high-percentage, body-weight walking and calf raises, which is progressive. So, it’s really good. There’s still a long way to go, and a lot of things have to happen. We obviously have to be still alive, but God, I love the vibe on the team.”