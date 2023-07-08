AFC Notes: Ravens, Steelers, Kenny Pickett, Broderick Jones

Ravens

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey feels like he’s come “full circle” with his career now that he’s a leader after being a younger player in Baltimore’s locker room.

“It’s definitely come full circle. When I first got here, I had ‘Sizz’ [Terrell Suggs], [Eric] Weddle, B-Carr [Brandon Carr], Jimmy [Smith]. I honestly didn’t see it then, because there were just so many guys that were those leaders for me that I still look up to – guys that just put so much in my ear. But the last year or two … You start realizing, you’re telling stories that nobody else was here [for] other than you. (laughter)You feel like a young guy, and then you realize you’re not a young guy. You’ve got guys coming up; ‘Man, I watched you in high school,’ and I’m like, ‘OK, like what are you trying to say?’ So, you kind of just realize it’s kind of your time to do that now, and I think being here for so long and getting a second deal, I think that was something that kind of was the unwritten thing that they expected me to do. It’s a challenge at times, but with these … It’s a challenge with these young guys sometimes, but it’s kind of my duty to do that, so I just try to do the best I can,” said Humphrey, via RavensWire.

Kenny Pickett

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett feels their offense has “everything in place” to be successful next season given they have a strong group of receivers, running backs, and offensive line.

“We have that ability,” Pickett said, via SteelersWire. “We have the guys on the outside, we have the guys in the backfield and up front. We have everything in place. You will be able to go shot for shot with those guys. And that’s the goal.”

Steelers

Steelers OL coach Pat Meyer thinks it will be beneficial to surround first-round OT Broderick Jones with players like OTs Dan Moore and Chukwuma Okorafor.

“The thing that he has going for him is he has a good group of guys in Dan Moore and Chuks [Okorafor] and the other guys who stay after and help him,” Meyer said, via Ray Fittipaldo. “That’s what good rooms do. They help each other. Regardless of whether they’re competing against each other, good rooms and good lines help each other because, inevitably, whether he takes someone’s job or doesn’t, our job as an offensive unit is to get better and play the best five we can.”

When asked about being a Bears assistant in 2013 when they drafted G Kyle Long, Meyer responded every player is different but what’s most important is repetition.

“But everyone is different,” Meyer said. “It’s a different position. It’s a different time. The game is a little different now. The way it is similar is the work, the repetition, understanding the scheme, the proper footwork. … Anytime you’re getting anyone ready, whether it’s a first-rounder or a seventh-rounder, it’s just reps, reps, reps — quality reps that will help them become the player we need them to become.”

Meyer is confident that Jones has “all the tools” to be successful and can become a great player.

“He has all the tools,” Meyer said. “The thing is he wants to be great. He has the attitude to do that. When the time comes, he’s going to be in there.”