Steelers WR George Pickens Dealing With Grade 2 Hamstring Pull

Brooke Pryor reports Steelers WR George Pickens is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Gerry Dulac adds Pickens is expected to miss next week’s game against the Eagles with the injury, as Pittsburgh focuses on having Pickens ready for the playoffs.

Pickens popped up on the injury report late last week with the hamstring issue. After initial optimism about his status for Sunday, Pickens was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff.

Pickens, 23, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and second-team preseason All-SEC. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus.

In 2024, Pickens has appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and caught 55 passes on 90 targets for 850 yards and three touchdowns.