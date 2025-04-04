Steelers Host Four Prospects For Pre-Draft Visits

According to Nick Farabugh, the Steelers are hosting four players for official top-30 visits on Friday, including Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel, South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori, and Oregon DT Jamaree Caldwell.

The Browns held a private workout for Dart a few weeks ago, and there has been recent talk about him coming off the board in the first round.

Emmanwori had top-30 visits with the Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks, Bengals, Dolphins and Raiders.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Dart, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal.

Dart was a four-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the portal in the 2022 offseason. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons as a Rebel.

In his collegiate career, Dart appeared in 45 games over four seasons and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 393 times for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Emmanwori, 21, was a three-star prospect and the 59th-ranked safety in the 2022 recruiting class out of Irmo, South Carolina. He committed to South Carolina and enrolled for the 2022 season.

Emmanwori was selected as a First-Team AP All-American in 2024. Dane Bruger has him as the 28th-ranked player on his big board and the No. 2 overall safety.

In his collegiate career, Emmanwori appeared in 37 games for the Gamecocks and recorded 166 total tackles, four tackles for loss, six interceptions including two for touchdowns, one fumble recovery and 11 passes defended.

Here’s our 2025 Draft Tracker with all of Emmanwori’s visits and combine interviews.