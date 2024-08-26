AFC Notes: Ray Davis, Christian Gonzalez, Gregory Rousseau, Bills, Patriots

Bills

Bills fourth-round RB Ray Davis had an impressive showing in their preseason game against the Steelers, rushing for 58 yards. Buffalo HC Sean McDermott expressed how pleased he’s been with Davis and cited his physicality.

“Very impressed,” McDermott said, via the team’s YouTube. “You could feel him. On TV, it was different. The offensive line was coming off the ball and Ray was making some big-time runs. They were physical. He was physical and almost looking for contact, squaring his pads up to the line of scrimmage. I respect that.”

Bills

Bills DE Gregory Rousseau believes that he still has a lot left to prove and said that he hasn’t begun to scratch his potential.

“I focus on a lot of things at practice,” Rousseau said, via PFT. “I know there’s a lot of things that I can get better at. I know I haven’t arrived. There are a lot of things I can improve upon. I’m glad to be out here, I’m excited to be out here and just working on my craft these next few weeks leading up to the season.”

Patriots

Eagles WR A.J. Brown had high praise for Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez after their first joint practice against each other this year.

“He’s a great player,” Brown said, via Dakota Randall of Pro Football Network. “I had picked him coming out two years ago as the best DB in the (2023) draft. He’s a great player. He gave me good work today.”