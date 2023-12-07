AFC Notes: Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane on DE Von Miller potentially being benched due to poor on-field performance: “If we feel that Von is not one of the best 48 that week we won’t hesitate making him inactive.” (Joe Buscaglia)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was asked about the injured quarterbacks around the league during his press conference, having dealt with these issues himself last season with the concussion issues of QB Tua Tagovailoa.

“Yeah, I think this is the second time it’s been brought to my attention,” McDaniel said, via Pro Football Talk. “And you’re so invested in your own situation. I’d be like, to me, it feels like the healthiest year for quarterbacks ever. But I don’t remember — I mean that seems like a lot. It does. And who knows what the correlation or causation of that is. But I think typically it feels like it’d be 35-40 total in a given season. That’s completely not factual, just a guess. But that seems pretty excessive because by my math there’s 32 teams. So yeah, that feels like it’s almost half the league that’s dealing with it, plus the guys that are on two or three. But shoot, for the Miami Dolphins, this is the year of quarterback health.”

Jets

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes league sources are keeping an eye on the Jets as a potential candidate for a coaching change if they continue their freefall to close the season. He points out owner Woody Johnson was serving as the US ambassador to the U.K. when HC Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas were hired.

was serving as the US ambassador to the U.K. when HC and GM were hired. However, it’s believed Jets QB Aaron Rodgers like Saleh, Douglas and OC Nathaniel Hackett , and his opinion could have a lot of weight, per Graziano.

like Saleh, Douglas and OC , and his opinion could have a lot of weight, per Graziano. Saleh on QB Zach Wilson starting: “He’s fired up. He’s excited to get this opportunity. He’s the starter for the rest of the season, god willing.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

starting: “He’s fired up. He’s excited to get this opportunity. He’s the starter for the rest of the season, god willing.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Saleh said he always believed Zach was the best QB but wanted to try to get a spark for the offense by going with alternatives. (Brian Costello)

Wilson refuted the report he had apprehension about taking back over as the starting quarterback: “I’ve had backing since day one. That’s why I love this team so much.” (Zack Rosenblatt)