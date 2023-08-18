AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson thinks they are doing well to build their team’s offensive identity this offseason under new HC Sean Payton.

“The best part is that we’re really catching on to everything that we want to do,” Wilson said, via John Riker of the team’s official site. “We’re having consistency just of coming out onto the field, using the walkthroughs, using the practices … to really get our minds going before practice. At the end of the day, it’s all about making plays. We’re doing a great job of that but also, we’re feeling really confident in terms of what we’re doing, the identity of who we want to be. Obviously, being a physical, running football team, being a team that can also throw the ball around the field. We’ve got a lot of playmakers.”

Although OC Joe Lombardi has been encouraged by their offense’s development, but they must avoid getting complacent.

“You can gain some confidence that you are [moving] in the right direction, but I think you always know that you are only as good as your next game,” Lombardi said. “You never get complacent. You always have to be working and pushing.”

Wilson said they must get the ball to their playmakers going forward.

“The biggest thing is trying to get the ball to our playmakers’ hands, in whatever way that is,” Wilson said. “We’ve got a lot of ways to do that. [Head] Coach [Sean] Payton really knows how to do that and dial it up. I think that it’s all coming together and we’re working our butts off.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said S Alohi Gilman is dealing with a knee contusion but it’s not considered an issue, via Daniel Popper.

Chiefs

Chiefs second-round WR Rashee Rice has been leaning on QB Patrick Mahomes for help in learning how to attack NFL defensive coverages.

“Honestly, like I said, they’ve been a lot of help, so it hasn’t been necessarily hard,” Rice said, via Chiefs Wire. “The only thing that’s been a little challenging is the defense being able to hide disguises of the defense and then moving to me having to run my route and be able to adjust the defense, and also know what past thinking is like while the defense is adjusting, thinking for the defense and thinking for Pat [Patrick Mahomes] and myself.”